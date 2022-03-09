Facts

19:22 09.03.2022

Poroshenko: I'm doing my best to support Zelensky

2 min read

The fifth president of Ukraine, MP (the European Solidarity faction) Petro Poroshenko said that he is doing everything possible to support the incumbent President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today we have President Zelensky. And I am doing my best to support the president of Ukraine to demonstrate unity in order to provide him with a negotiating mandate. I am categorically against complicating his position, because he must be strong thanks to Ukrainian unity. Strong thanks to Western support, Western troops, fighter jets for our army, which should be delivered now," Poroshenko was quoted as saying on the air of the British TV channel BBC.

At the same time, asked about the need for a neutral status for Ukraine, Poroshenko recalled that in 2014 Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine when it was a non-bloc state. He noted that this is not Putin's real goal.

"His goal is to occupy Ukraine. Putin's goal is to continue waging war against the West. War against you. We must be courageous enough not to succumb to his crazy blackmail," the MP stressed.

He also appealed to British society to "learn the lessons of history".

"Please study very carefully the lessons of 1938. This date is very important in British history. And also remember the lessons of Prime Minister Churchill when he created a government of national unity. The whole world united and attacked Hitler in order to maintain peace. Believe me, that the situation is the same now," the fifth president summed up.

