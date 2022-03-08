Russian troops launch attack in direction of humanitarian corridor in Mariupol – JFO HQ

The headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) say that Russian troops have launched an attack in the direction of the humanitarian corridor in Mariupol.

"In order to evacuate civilians of Mariupol along a single route, the defenders of the city took a number of measures: roads were cleared of mines, engineering barriers were removed, etc. However, the occupiers did not let children, women, and the elderly out of the city. The enemy launched an attack in the direction of the humanitarian corridor," the press center of the JFO said.

It is noted that such actions of the occupier are nothing but the genocide of the people of Ukraine.