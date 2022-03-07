Facts

09:38 07.03.2022

Zelensky: Announced shelling by Russia of defense enterprise is premeditated criminal act

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he considers the shelling of defense industry enterprises announced by Russia on Monday as a "deliberate murder."

"Most of these enterprises were built decades ago. Even by the Soviet government. They were built in cities. And now they are in the middle of a normal urban environment. Thousands of people work there. Hundreds of thousands live nearby. This is murder. Deliberate murder," Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday evening.

At the same time, the president noted that he had not heard a reaction to this "announcement" from any Western politician.

"Not a single word, as if western leaders had 'disappeared' this evening," he said.

The head of state expressed hope that "at least tomorrow the West will notice this, react and say something."

"We know exactly who prepared this attack," Zelensky added.

