Curfew from 20:00 to 07:00 valid throughout Kyiv region – regional administration head

A curfew continues to operate on the territory of Kyiv region from 20:00 to 07:00 on March 3, Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksiy Kuleba said.

"From March 2 to March 3, a curfew is introduced throughout Kyiv region from 20:00 to 07:00," Kuleba said on Telegram.

He recalled that at this time it is prohibited to go out into the street and other public places (only with specially issued passes and identity cards).