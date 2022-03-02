Govt working on mechanism for stable supplies of food, medicines, essentials throughout country – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the government is actively developing mechanisms for stable supplies of food, medicine and essential goods throughout the country.

"Now the government is actively developing mechanisms for stable supplies of food, medicine and essential goods throughout the country," Shmyhal said in a video message on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the prime minister, at the moment the Coordinating Center for the Provision of Food Products, Medicines, Drinking Water and Fuel is operating under the leadership of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, and the Humanitarian Aid Coordination Center is also operating under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishina.