Zelensky discuses shelling of Ukrainian residential areas by Russians with Scholz

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities by the Russian army during peace talks.

"Had a phone conversation with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Spoke about Russia's shelling of residential neighborhoods in Ukrainian cities during peace talks. Emphasized the need to close the sky over Ukraine. The work on Ukraine's accession to the EU needs to be accelerated," Zelensky said on Twitter on Tuesday.