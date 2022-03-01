Facts

10:10 01.03.2022

Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration: Volnovakha almost destroyed

Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said that Volnovakha is almost destroyed.

"A restless night from February 28 to March 1. The most important thing is that Mariupol and Volnovakha are ours! Both cities are under pressure from the enemy, but they are holding on," he wrote on Facebook.

He said that in Mariupol, due to enemy shelling, power lines were interrupted, the city was left without electricity.

"Volnovakha was almost destroyed, about 30 people were evacuated from there, another hundred left on their own," Kyrylenko added.

Also, at about 05:00 there were shelling in Novoselivka Tretia area, the civilian population was not injured.

In Verkhniotoretske, residents partially resumed electricity supply on their own, while Tonenke, Pivnichne, Vodiane, Nevelske and Novoselivka Druha remain without electricity.

In Krasnohorivka at 01:50, 12 AGS shells were fired.

"From 05:00-06:00 in the morning, shelling began in the direction of Luhansk, there were no injured civilians. We survived the terrible winter and are starting a new Ukrainian spring. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Death to the occupiers," he said.

Tags: #donetsk #volnovakha #destroyed
Interfax-Ukraine
