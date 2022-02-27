Facts

12:34 27.02.2022

Russia loses about 4,300 servicemen in Ukraine - Dpty defense minister

The total losses of the Russian army over the three days of its invasion of Ukraine reached 4,300 servicemen, said Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

"The total estimated losses of the enemy over the previous three days (February 24-26) of the aggressive war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: 27 aircraft, 26 helicopters, 146 tanks, 706 armored combat vehicles, 49 guns, one BUK air defense systems, four Grad missiles, 30 automotive equipment, 60 tanks, two UAVs, two boats and ships, air defense systems, approximately 4,300 personnel (to be confirmed)," Maliar wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

She noted that this information is rough and can be clarified, since it is extremely difficult to receive it after the battle, because the commanders primarily focus on the conduct of the battle.

