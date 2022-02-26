Ukraine's minister of education calls on intl partners to review policy of cooperation in field of education, science with Russia

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet calls on international partners to reconsider the policy of cooperation in the field of education and science with Russia and relevant state bodies of countries that supported the armed aggression against Ukraine.

"Today, I addressed in an open letter to international partners and friends, in particular, to fellow ministers of the EU countries. Their support is very necessary and important for the Ukrainian educational and scientific community. I sincerely hope that our friends will strongly condemn the actions of the Russian Federation and express their unconditional support Ukraine in his speeches and statements," Shkarlet wrote on the Telegram channel.

He also asked to review the policy of cooperation in the field of education and science with the Russian Federation and relevant state bodies of the countries that supported the armed aggression against Ukraine.

"I call on all international colleagues to stand side by side with us in the struggle for independence and repulse the daring actions of the Russian aggressor," he added.