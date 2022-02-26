Russia blocks UN Security Council draft resolution condemning military operation in Ukraine

Russia has vetoed a draft resolution in the UN Security Council denouncing a military operation in Ukraine.

Eleven countries, including the United States and France, voted for the draft resolution. Three countries, including China and India, abstained. Russia, which has the right of veto, voted against.

The U.S. and several other countries drew up the draft resolution. It condemns "Russia's aggression against Ukraine," demands the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and the recognition of the independence of the so-called Donbas republics be repealed.

Russia has a veto power in the UN Security Council along with the U.S., China, France, and the United Kingdom.