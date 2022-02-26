France stands for cutting Russia off SWIFT - Macron in phone call with Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron has said in a phone call with the Ukrainian president that Paris has backed cutting Russia off the SWIFT international interbank communication system and imposing personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Emmanuel Macron just called. I should say that he is a true friend of Ukraine. France is with us in the most difficult moments. The disconnection from SWIFT and the imposition of personal sanctions on Putin, and the provision with defensive weapons is supported. Merci La France," Zelensky said on his Twitter on Saturday night.