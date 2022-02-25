Russia's plans to create provisional administration in Ukraine not feasible – Podoliak

The plans of the Russian Federation to create an interim administration on the territory of Ukraine are not feasible, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, has said.

"To create chaos in the country and create an interim administration against this background: these plans are also well known to us. These plans are unlikely to be implemented. The state today is absolutely efficient and President Zelensky is absolutely efficient," Podoliak said at a briefing at the Office of the President of Ukraine in Friday evening.

He confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Kyiv and effectively leads the state and defense.

"Yesterday, the day before yesterday, today he works around the clock. He has constant meetings with other leaders of the country – the Cabinet of Ministers, deputies, as well as constant consultations with world leaders. The President is aware of everything that is happening in the country and makes prompt decisions on managing the state," he said.