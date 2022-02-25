Hostmaster enables Cloudflare protection for com.ua and kiev.ua domains

Registry of the .UA domain Hostmaster company has started using Cloudflare DNS firewall protection for the largest public domains com.ua and kiev.ua.

In addition, to protect other public domains in .UA (including the gov.ua domain, in which the state authorities of Ukraine are located), the Hostmaster company connected cloud domain name services located in European countries.

Hostmaster would like to thank Cloudflare and other companies from around the world for offering assistance.

The com.ua domain is the largest public domain in Ukraine, with more than 300,000 registered names. The domain is intended for placement of sites of commercial structures. The domain of Kyiv city and region kiev.ua is one of the largest, with about 40,000 domain names. There are more than 550,000 names in the .UA domain.

Last week, on February 15, a DDOS attack with a capacity of more than 150 Gbps was made on the domain name system of the gov.ua domain.