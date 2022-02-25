Facts

18:49 25.02.2022

Hostmaster enables Cloudflare protection for com.ua and kiev.ua domains

1 min read
Hostmaster enables Cloudflare protection for com.ua and kiev.ua domains

Registry of the .UA domain Hostmaster company has started using Cloudflare DNS firewall protection for the largest public domains com.ua and kiev.ua.

In addition, to protect other public domains in .UA (including the gov.ua domain, in which the state authorities of Ukraine are located), the Hostmaster company connected cloud domain name services located in European countries.

Hostmaster would like to thank Cloudflare and other companies from around the world for offering assistance.

The com.ua domain is the largest public domain in Ukraine, with more than 300,000 registered names. The domain is intended for placement of sites of commercial structures. The domain of Kyiv city and region kiev.ua is one of the largest, with about 40,000 domain names. There are more than 550,000 names in the .UA domain.

Last week, on February 15, a DDOS attack with a capacity of more than 150 Gbps was made on the domain name system of the gov.ua domain.

Tags: #hostmaster
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:00 24.02.2022
Hostmaster connects reserve server capacities from partners in Europe, USA as precaution

Hostmaster connects reserve server capacities from partners in Europe, USA as precaution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense hold defense of Kyiv city, enemy continues to suffer losses – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

EU not about to cut Russia off from SWIFT

Russian army loses more than 2,800 servicemen during Ukraine's invasion – dpty defense minister

Ukraine expects decisive action from intl partners on situation with seizure of Chornobyl NPP- Ministry of Energy

Enemy air strike in Vyshhorodska district of Kyiv kills four civilians, wounds 15 – Kyiv City State Administration

LATEST

Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense hold defense of Kyiv city, enemy continues to suffer losses – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia deprived of right to participate in PACE, Committee of Ministries of Council of Europe

EU not about to cut Russia off from SWIFT

USAID engages disaster Response and Relief Team to address humanitarian needs in Ukraine

Russian army loses more than 2,800 servicemen during Ukraine's invasion – dpty defense minister

Chernihiv SBU hit by two shells, building on fire – media

Ukraine expects decisive action from intl partners on situation with seizure of Chornobyl NPP- Ministry of Energy

Enemy air strike in Vyshhorodska district of Kyiv kills four civilians, wounds 15 – Kyiv City State Administration

Kuleba: Intl coalition in defense of Ukraine grows to 73 countries, 9 intl organizations

Kuleba: Intl coalition in defense of Ukraine grows to 73 countries, 9 intl organizations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD