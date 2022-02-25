Enemy air strike in Vyshhorodska district of Kyiv kills four civilians, wounds 15 – Kyiv City State Administration

Some four civilians have killed and more than 15 injured as a result of an air strike on civilians in Kyiv's Vyshhorodska district, the Kyiv City State Administration has said.

"Unfortunately, there are also civilian casualties in Polesie, Maryanovka and Havrylivka. In Maryanivka in the Vyshgorodska district, enemy forces cynically launched an airstrike on civilians. As of now, we have information about four killed and more than 15 wounded. We express our sincere condolences to the families dead," the press service on Facebook quotes the words of the head of the Regional State Administration Oleksiy Kuleba.

He noted that the number of victims among the civilian population of the region is being specified. In general, the situation in the Kyiv region is completely under control.

Also, the Regional State Administration said the situation remains tense in Bucha, Hostomel and Irpen.

"The Russian occupying troops have been trying to break through for the last 4 hours. In Bucha, Ukrainian soldiers managed to stop the movement of a column of military equipment. The enemy abandoned the equipment and retreated. At the entrance to Vyshhorodka, the forces of the National Guard of Ukraine, the National Police and the Territorial Defense courageously repelled the offensive of the Russian occupier," the message says. .

It is calm in the Boryspil sector, where no hostilities have been reported.