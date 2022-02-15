NATO not to reconsider decision of Bucharest summit on prospect of Ukraine's membership in organization – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that the Alliance's decision regarding the prospect of Ukraine's membership remains in force, despite the threat of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine.

He said in Brussels on Tuesday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine about the possibility of the Alliance to reconsider this decision that the Bucharest decision remains in force, and NATO is confident that all states have the right to choose their own path, and the doors of NATO remain open.

Stoltenberg stated that the expansion of NATO was a great success, as it is about the expansion of democracy and freedom, peace and stability throughout Europe for decades.

The Secretary General of the Alliance assured that this decision remains in force.