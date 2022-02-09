Slovakia simplifies rules of entry for foreigners

From February 4, 2022, upon arrival in Slovakia, for fully vaccinated persons, as well as for persons who have overcome the disease, home quarantine upon arrival in Slovakia is not mandatory, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"From February 4, 2022, upon arrival in Slovakia, persons who have overcome COVID-19 more than 180 days ago have the same conditions as those vaccinated. That is, for fully vaccinated persons, as well as for persons who have overcome the disease, home quarantine upon arrival in Slovakia is not mandatory," the service said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Previously, people who had the disease were required to go into quarantine. Those who were vaccinated and survived the disease were required to register in the eHranica system.

For now, eHranice registration remains mandatory for unvaccinated individuals after each arrival in Slovakia.

"As for the quarantine for the unvaccinated, it is reduced from ten to five days after arrival in Slovakia, or quarantine is terminated after receiving a negative PCR test result, which can be done immediately after arrival in Slovakia," the service said.

The service also said that under the rules adopted by the European Commission, for travelers with COVID-19 vaccination certificates, from now on, for EU countries, the vaccination certificate will be valid for travel for nine months. Given this decision, Slovakia has canceled the list of risk countries associated with the omicron coronavirus strain and the special conditions for persons arriving from risk countries.