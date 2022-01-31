Ukraine is grateful to Israel for supporting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for its diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation in Donbas. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this at Channel 13.

«We are grateful to Israel for its full support, including our sovereignty and territorial integrity, including in the United Nations. Our politicians and diplomats are in contact with the Israeli authorities. As you know, Ukraine has a large community of Jews, we have a great common history with the Jewish people and Israel is a friendly country and partner. We are grateful for the efforts of the previous and current governments on possible mediation between Ukraine and Russia. Unfortunately, this idea has not been implemented and not because Ukraine is not interested. Unfortunately, only Ukraine wants negotiations», - he said.

The head of the diplomatic mission stressed that in the situation with security on the Ukrainian borders, official Kyiv relies on the Armed Forces and diplomatic efforts.

«Ukraine is taking all measures to avoid the worst, if the invasion can be avoided, it means that diplomacy has done its job. I very much hope that we will be able to avoid this. We rely on ourselves and therefore we must be strong. In recent years, we have done much to make our Armed Forces much stronger than they were 8 years ago at the beginning of the Russian invasion. Russian aggression has been going on in Ukraine for 7 years, nothing new is happening today, there is an escalation and we continue to be ready», - Yevhen Korniychuk said.

The Ambassador added: «Diplomats are successful when guns do not fire. I hope we will be successful diplomats».