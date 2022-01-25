Facts

19:01 25.01.2022

Canada announces evacuation of family members of embassy employees from Ukraine

1 min read
Canada announces evacuation of family members of embassy employees from Ukraine

Ottawa has made a decision to evacuate the family members of the employees of the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Due to the ongoing Russian military buildup and destabilizing activities in and around Ukraine, we have decided to temporarily withdraw Canadian embassy staff's children under 18 years of age and family members accompanying them," the ministry said.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry said that it will continue to closely monitor the situation together with the employees of the Embassy of Canada in Kyiv.

"The safety and security of Canadians, our personnel and their families at our missions abroad is our top priority," it said.

It was reported earlier that several Western countries have made decisions to evacuate some of their diplomatic personnel from Kyiv. In particular, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany made such decisions. The European Union said it sees no need for such measures.

Tags: #evacuate #embassy #canada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:28 21.01.2022
Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

10:15 18.01.2022
Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

09:27 18.01.2022
Russian embassy in Kyiv functioning as usual - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian embassy in Kyiv functioning as usual - Russian Foreign Ministry

10:11 23.12.2021
Embassy of Canada: It is essential that investigation of Poroshenko case complies with highest standards of transparency, legality

Embassy of Canada: It is essential that investigation of Poroshenko case complies with highest standards of transparency, legality

15:15 11.12.2021
'Swallow's Nest' by Ukrainian Embassy wins ginger bread competition in USA

'Swallow's Nest' by Ukrainian Embassy wins ginger bread competition in USA

09:54 22.11.2021
Space agencies of Ukraine and Canada sign joint statement of partnership

Space agencies of Ukraine and Canada sign joint statement of partnership

15:28 19.10.2021
Ukraine, Canada to begin construction of spaceport in Nova Scotia before 2022 with plan to launch Cyclone-4M LV late 2023

Ukraine, Canada to begin construction of spaceport in Nova Scotia before 2022 with plan to launch Cyclone-4M LV late 2023

18:21 25.08.2021
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

16:13 07.07.2021
Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

10:34 17.06.2021
President's Office Dpty Head Mashovets, U.S. diplomats discuss reforming Ukraine's security-defense sector

President's Office Dpty Head Mashovets, U.S. diplomats discuss reforming Ukraine's security-defense sector

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Taking away part of diplomats by some countries from Ukraine is complex diplomatic game, not escalation

New batch of technical assistance from USA for Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Ukraine

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

Rada backs appeal to intl institutions on Russia's military blackmail, calls for setting time frame for Ukraine's integration into NATO

Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, USA to create fund to help Ukraine in late Jan – Reintegration Ministry

LATEST

Zelensky: Taking away part of diplomats by some countries from Ukraine is complex diplomatic game, not escalation

New batch of technical assistance from USA for Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Ukraine

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

Rada increases value of parcels imported to Ukraine without taxation for individuals to EUR 150

Rada backs appeal to intl institutions on Russia's military blackmail, calls for setting time frame for Ukraine's integration into NATO

Germany, Ukraine reach moment of truth on some fundamentally important issues for security, future of Ukraine – Kuleba

Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, USA to create fund to help Ukraine in late Jan – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

Recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' to be step of Russia to withdraw from Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Kyiv Administration's first dpty head Povoroznyk served with charges in 'land plot for NSDC' case – Klitschko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD