Canada announces evacuation of family members of embassy employees from Ukraine

Ottawa has made a decision to evacuate the family members of the employees of the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Due to the ongoing Russian military buildup and destabilizing activities in and around Ukraine, we have decided to temporarily withdraw Canadian embassy staff's children under 18 years of age and family members accompanying them," the ministry said.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry said that it will continue to closely monitor the situation together with the employees of the Embassy of Canada in Kyiv.

"The safety and security of Canadians, our personnel and their families at our missions abroad is our top priority," it said.

It was reported earlier that several Western countries have made decisions to evacuate some of their diplomatic personnel from Kyiv. In particular, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany made such decisions. The European Union said it sees no need for such measures.