Germany allows relatives of diplomatic staff members in Ukraine to leave country

The German Foreign Office has decided to allow relatives of officers of its diplomatic missions in Ukraine to leave the country if they wish to, German Foreign Office spokesperson Christofer Burger said.

"It has been decided to enable family members of officers of German foreign missions in Ukraine and family members of employees of German organizations in Ukraine, for example, the Goethe-Institut or DAAD [the German Academic Exchange Service], to leave voluntarily," Burger told journalists on Monday.

If relatives of a German diplomat wish to leave Ukraine, the German Foreign Office will refund their tickets, he said.

Burger did not specify how many people could use this opportunity.