Facts

15:23 21.01.2022

Ukraine expects more support from international partners - the Ambassador

2 min read
Ukraine expects more support from international partners - the Ambassador

Official Kyiv assesses the security situation around the country as serious, but is counting on a diplomatic solution with greater support from international partners. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said this on Israeli TV channel I24.

«Ukraine believes that the situation is very serious and ready to confront if necessary. We are making every effort to resolve the situation through diplomacy, but, unfortunately, the Russian leadership does not see us as a party to the negotiations. They talk about Ukraine with NATO, the United States - without Ukraine's participation. We are not satisfied with this, we are ready for a direct dialogue, as the Ukrainian leadership has repeatedly stated. We are ready for any kind of escalation, and we expect much more from our Western partners than deep concern», - he said.

The head of the diplomatic mission reminded of the reasons for such support.

«Ukraine is counting on the implementation of all positions and guarantees of the Budapest Memorandum, which it has fulfilled since its inception (renounced nuclear weapons), but Russia ignores the implementation. We hope that this will not be ignored by other participants - the United States and Britain», - said the ambassador.

Yevhen Korniychuk also reminded of Israel's initiative to mediate talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

«The issue of Israeli mediation was raised during a meeting in Sochi (Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Ed.), But, unfortunately, it did not develop due to the reluctance of the Russian side. Bennett's predecessor, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Israel could be an effective mediator if both sides wanted it, but so far there is only one desire – Ukraine», - the Ambassador said.

He added: «Everyone must take into account the wishes of the Ukrainian nation - to be part of NATO and the EU, which is already enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine. And this position of the vast majority of Ukrainians cannot be changed by the threat of military invasion», - Yevhen Korniychuk concluded.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Slovakia not to engage in any activity to justify Russia's violation of intl law, Crimea annexation – PM

USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

LATEST

Most reports of 'mines' come from temporarily uncontrolled territories or directly from Russia - Monastyrsky

European Commissioner Várhelyi to visit Ukraine on Jan 26-27

USA not to talk with Russia on NATO's open door policy, considers it unacceptable to change borders by force – Blinken

Turkish Interior Ministry to transfer material, technical assistance to Ukrainian services of Interior Ministry

PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

Estonia sends request to Germany for approval of arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukraine among top three countries from which largest number of tourists come to Georgia

Zelensky: Russia's attempt to occupy Kharkiv to become beginning of large-scale war

Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

Baltic countries with US permission to be able to supply Ukraine with Javelin FGM, Stinger MANPADS

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD