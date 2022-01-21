Turkish Interior Ministry to transfer material, technical assistance to Ukrainian services of Interior Ministry

Turkey plans to send logistical assistance to strengthen the capabilities of the services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said during a telephone conversation with Interior Minister of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky.

"The Turkish counterpart once again assured of the unwavering support of the official Ankara for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the inviolability of its borders. He also announced the intention of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs to send logistical assistance in the near future to strengthen the capabilities of the services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine," the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

In addition, the parties discussed issues within the competence of the departments on the eve of the tenth meeting of the Ukraine-Turkey High-level Strategic Council chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The parties also discussed the strengthening of the contractual and legal framework of cooperation through the speedy completion of the procedure for approving and signing a Protocol between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on law enforcement cooperation, as well as the dynamics of cooperation between the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Coast Guard of Turkey and strengthening the interaction of the National Guard of Ukraine with the Gendarmerie of the Republic of Turkey.

The parties agreed to work on further strengthening the mutually beneficial strategic partnership between Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey.