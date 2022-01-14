International Affairs Committee of European Parliament to hold special meeting on Ukrainian issue on Jan 17 - Poroshenko

On Monday, January 17, members of the International Affairs Committee of the European Parliament will hold an emergency meeting on the Ukrainian issue, fifth president of Ukraine, MP and leader of the European Solidarity political party Petro Poroshenko said.

"Our proposal for an emergency meeting of the International Affairs Committee of the European Parliament on the fundamental Ukrainian issue was supported. It will take place on the evening of Monday 17th. This proposal was supported by all representatives. Despite the fact that the European Parliament will have a very busy day on Monday, we managed to put it on the agenda," Poroshenko said during a conversation with reporters in Brussels on Thursday, the press service of European Solidarity quoted Poroshenko as saying.

The fifth president noted that European partners "have no illusions" and understand that the security situation in Ukraine and in the world is "the worst since 2014 and perhaps one of the most difficult in the last 30 years."