SpaceX rocket launched into orbit with 105 satellites, incl. Ukrainian Sich

The American heavy launch vehicle Falcon-9 was launched into orbit with 105 satellites on Thursday, SpaceX developer said.

According to the State Space Agency, Falcon-9 is also launching the Ukrainian satellite SICH-2-30 into space.

The Transporter 3 mission was launched at 10:25 US Eastern Standard Time (EST) from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

The rocket is supposed to launch 105 small spacecraft into orbit by almost 30 operators from twenty countries of the world. The weight of each does not exceed 200 kg. The launch cost for one mini-satellite is $1 million.

Approximately 1.5 hours after the launch, they will be launched into a sun-synchronous orbit.

At the same time, eight minutes and 27 seconds after the launch, the first reusable stage of the SpaceX launch vehicle, which is used for launches for the tenth time, will have to make a controlled vertical landing at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

In addition, SpaceX special rescue vessels will have to fish out from the Atlantic two flaps of the rocket nose cone, which, after separation, will be parachuted.

This is SpaceX' second rocket launch this year. On January 7, the Falcon-9 launch vehicle successfully launched another batch of 49 mini-satellites into orbit, designed to continue the deployment of the global Internet coverage of the Starlink system.

This was the 35th launch of a group of Internet satellites into orbit since May 2019 as part of the Starlink project. SpaceX orbital constellation already consists of the 1991 Starlink spacecraft.