13:16 24.12.2021

Three French Airbus helicopters for Border Guard Service arrive in Kyiv

Three new Airbus H125 helicopters intended for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine arrived at the Kyiv Zhuliany Airport on Thursday, December 23, the press center for the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

"These helicopters are fitted with modern advanced equipment to detect and crack down on offenses on the state border. Furthermore, they are equipped with an optical electronic observation system, which can conduct monitoring, including in the infrared spectrum," the press center said.

The latest delivery brings the total number of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service's helicopters provided by the French company Airbus Helicopter under a Ukrainian-French contract to seven, it said. The first two helicopters arrived in Ukraine in January 2020 and another two in November 2021.

In all, the State Border Guard Service is expected to receive 24 H125 helicopters as part of steps to establish Ukraine's unified system of aviation security and civil defense.

