18:23 06.12.2021

US Embassy looks forward investigation of toppling Hanukkah menorah in river in Uzhgorod

US Embassy looks forward investigation of toppling Hanukkah menorah in river in Uzhgorod

The U.S. Embassy is saddened by the news of the damage to the Hanukkah menorah in Uzhgorod and is awaiting investigation of the incident.

"Saddened to hear vandals toppled a Hanukkah menorah in central Uzhgorod. We look forward to a swift investigation. The United States stands with Ukraine in condemning anti-Semitism," the U.S. Embassy said on Twitter.

As reported, on December 5, at about 15.20, a representative of the Jewish community received a message from a representative of the Jewish community on line "102" that unknown persons had thrown a Hanukkah menorah into Uzhgorod's river, the press service of Zakarpattia region police said.

Investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code (Hooliganism). The sanction of the article provides from a fine to restriction of liberty for a period of up to five years.

Interfax-Ukraine
