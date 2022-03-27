Facts

10:15 27.03.2022

Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

1 min read
Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

The menorah at Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv, which commemorates more than 15,000 Jews killed by the Nazis, was damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to strongly condemn this barbarity, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"This Menora in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv never threatened anyone. It commemorates the memory of over 15,000 Jews murdered by Nazis. Damaged by Russian shelling today. Why Russia keeps attacking Holocaust Memorials in Ukraine? I expect Israel to strongly condemn this barbarism," Kuleba said on Twitter on Saturday.

In turn, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman said that fragments of a Russian missile also hit the Kharkiv synagogue.

"Horror!!! The whole world should know this! Today the Russian army 'denazified' two Jewish objects in Kharkiv region at once – a Russian missile destroyed a monument to tens of thousands of Holocaust victims in Drobytskyi Yar, and fragments of another Russian missile hit the Kharkiv synagogue!" he wrote on Facebook.

Tags: #shell #israel #kharkiv #menorah
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:28 26.03.2022
Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

15:03 26.03.2022
Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

12:19 25.03.2022
Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

16:13 24.03.2022
Yermak: Important that Israel becomes guarantor of intl agreement on Ukraine's security

Yermak: Important that Israel becomes guarantor of intl agreement on Ukraine's security

15:33 24.03.2022
As result of shelling of Nova Poshta office in Kharkiv, six civilian killed, 15 wounded – local authorities

As result of shelling of Nova Poshta office in Kharkiv, six civilian killed, 15 wounded – local authorities

10:17 24.03.2022
Occupants shell center of Kharkiv with Caliber missiles from ships of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Synehubov

Occupants shell center of Kharkiv with Caliber missiles from ships of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Synehubov

11:14 23.03.2022
Russian forces shell Kharkiv 32 times

Russian forces shell Kharkiv 32 times

11:02 23.03.2022
Russian forces shell Kharkiv 32 times over the past 24 hours

Russian forces shell Kharkiv 32 times over the past 24 hours

16:05 22.03.2022
Russian invaders seize humanitarian aid, cars heading to Vovchansk, drivers sent to Kharkiv on foot after day of captivity - Synehubov

Russian invaders seize humanitarian aid, cars heading to Vovchansk, drivers sent to Kharkiv on foot after day of captivity - Synehubov

12:31 22.03.2022
Missile attack inflicted on Rivne region, losses being specified – local authorities

Missile attack inflicted on Rivne region, losses being specified – local authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

LATEST

Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

EU follows G7 in rejecting Russian demands that gas be paid for in rubles – European Commission

USA prepares new sanctions against Russia to target Russian warfare capabilities – US Treasury

Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

Russian aggression against Ukraine should accelerate green transformation of economy – Zelensky

Zelensky offers Denmark to help Mykolaiv after war

Moscow decides to drastically reduce military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv after talks in Istanbul

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD