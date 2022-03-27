Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

The menorah at Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv, which commemorates more than 15,000 Jews killed by the Nazis, was damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to strongly condemn this barbarity, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"This Menora in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv never threatened anyone. It commemorates the memory of over 15,000 Jews murdered by Nazis. Damaged by Russian shelling today. Why Russia keeps attacking Holocaust Memorials in Ukraine? I expect Israel to strongly condemn this barbarism," Kuleba said on Twitter on Saturday.

In turn, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman said that fragments of a Russian missile also hit the Kharkiv synagogue.

"Horror!!! The whole world should know this! Today the Russian army 'denazified' two Jewish objects in Kharkiv region at once – a Russian missile destroyed a monument to tens of thousands of Holocaust victims in Drobytskyi Yar, and fragments of another Russian missile hit the Kharkiv synagogue!" he wrote on Facebook.