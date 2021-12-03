Facts

09:35 03.12.2021

Ukraine sees 13,777 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 13,777 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 22,893 recoveries and 509 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, Ukraine has recorded 13,777 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,279 children and 222 medical workers), while 206,710 persons have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 70,581 who received their first shot and 136,129 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 2,992 persons have been hospitalized, 509 have died, and 22,893 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,477,649 coronavirus infections, including 3,018,620 recoveries and 87,566 deaths.

As of this day, 13,610,070 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 13,610,068 who received the first dose and 11,549,490 who completed their vaccination.

