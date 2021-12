At meeting with Lavrov, Blinken calls for Russia to pull back forces from Ukraine, adhere to Minsk agreements

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Moscow to pull back its troops from the border with Ukraine.

"The Secretary of State reiterated the call for Russia to pull back its forces [from the border] and to return to a peacetime posture and to adhere to the Minsk agreements," the U.S. Department of State said on Thursday.