Facts

13:30 27.11.2021

Ukraine sees 14,200 new cases of COVID-19, 568 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine sees 14,200 new cases of COVID-19, 568 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, 14,200 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 22,946 people recovered, and 568 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has said.

"Since the beginning of vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, more than 24 million vaccinations have been made. During the day on November 26, Ukraine has seen: 14,200 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (of which there are 1,296 children and 212 health workers). Some 279,776 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. One dose was received by 81,459 people and 198,317 people were fully immunized. Also, over the past day: 3,305 people were hospitalized, 568 people died, and 22,946 people recovered," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:07 26.11.2021
COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season

COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season

11:20 26.11.2021
Ukraine manages to postpone peak of COVID-19 incidence due to norm on mandatory self-isolation for those returning from Russia – chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine manages to postpone peak of COVID-19 incidence due to norm on mandatory self-isolation for those returning from Russia – chief sanitary doctor

09:31 26.11.2021
Ukraine pledges to legally ensure independence of AMCU head appointment from political interference - memo

Ukraine pledges to legally ensure independence of AMCU head appointment from political interference - memo

09:27 26.11.2021
Ukraine sees 608 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 608 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

18:27 25.11.2021
IMF estimates Ukraine's losses from Nord Stream 2 launch at $ 1.2 bln per year until 2024

IMF estimates Ukraine's losses from Nord Stream 2 launch at $ 1.2 bln per year until 2024

12:26 25.11.2021
Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

11:18 25.11.2021
Ukraine reports nearly 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports nearly 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

10:45 25.11.2021
Ukraine pledges to return ceiling for govt guarantees of 3% of state budget revenue from 2022 – memo with IMF

Ukraine pledges to return ceiling for govt guarantees of 3% of state budget revenue from 2022 – memo with IMF

09:45 25.11.2021
Ukraine may prohibit companies of ex-owners of failed banks from participating in public procurement – IMF memo

Ukraine may prohibit companies of ex-owners of failed banks from participating in public procurement – IMF memo

17:28 24.11.2021
Cabinet allocates UAH 34.6 mln to Justice Ministry to ensure convicted persons' rights to healthcare during COVID-19 pandemic

Cabinet allocates UAH 34.6 mln to Justice Ministry to ensure convicted persons' rights to healthcare during COVID-19 pandemic

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Part of five-story building destroyed by gas explosion in Nova Odesa - Emergency Service

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Akhmetov denies Zelensky's statement on possible participation in putsch

Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

Zelensky: Rinat Akhmetov's circle drives him into war against Ukraine, its president

LATEST

Zelensky isn't going to dissolve Rada ahead of schedule

Woman's body found in apartment building in Mykolaiv region damaged by gas leak explosion - Emergency Service

Biden says he is likely to talk to Putin and Zelensky

Part of five-story building destroyed by gas explosion in Nova Odesa - Emergency Service

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Akhmetov denies Zelensky's statement on possible participation in putsch

Zelensky calls lack of activity in agreements with Russia his mistake

France to insist on holding Normandy Four summit with new German Chancellor – Zelensky

Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

Demchenko didn't sign 'Kharkiv agreements' as Dpty FM – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD