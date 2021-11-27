Ukraine sees 14,200 new cases of COVID-19, 568 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, 14,200 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 22,946 people recovered, and 568 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has said.

"Since the beginning of vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, more than 24 million vaccinations have been made. During the day on November 26, Ukraine has seen: 14,200 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (of which there are 1,296 children and 212 health workers). Some 279,776 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. One dose was received by 81,459 people and 198,317 people were fully immunized. Also, over the past day: 3,305 people were hospitalized, 568 people died, and 22,946 people recovered," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.