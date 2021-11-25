Zelensky on Friday to hold press marathon dedicated to "equator of his cadence" - press service

On Friday, November 26, a press marathon will be held with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dedicated to the "equator of his cadence".

The press marathon dubbed "30 questions to the President of Ukraine" will begin at 12:00 and will last three hours, the President's Office said on his Tegeram-Channel.

"In connection with the complex epidemic situation in the country and, taking into account the experience of previous press marathons, journalists from 30 leading all-Ukrainian and international media outlets are invited to participate in this year's event, each of which will be able to ask their question to the head of state and get an exhaustive answer," the message reads.

The President's Office added that "a substantial conversation of the president with journalists will take place, during which various topical and socially important subjects will be covered."

In particular, the topics of reforms in Ukraine, the situation in Donbas, energy security, tariff issues, economic stability, the fight against coronavirus pandemic, etc. will be raised during the press marathon.

"At the same time, such a format of the event will help avoid duplication of questions," the announcement says.

The event will be broadcast on the official Facebook page of the President and leading Ukrainian television channels.