Facts

16:52 25.11.2021

Zelensky on Friday to hold press marathon dedicated to "equator of his cadence" - press service

2 min read
Zelensky on Friday to hold press marathon dedicated to "equator of his cadence" - press service

On Friday, November 26, a press marathon will be held with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dedicated to the "equator of his cadence".

The press marathon dubbed "30 questions to the President of Ukraine" will begin at 12:00 and will last three hours, the President's Office said on his Tegeram-Channel.

"In connection with the complex epidemic situation in the country and, taking into account the experience of previous press marathons, journalists from 30 leading all-Ukrainian and international media outlets are invited to participate in this year's event, each of which will be able to ask their question to the head of state and get an exhaustive answer," the message reads.

The President's Office added that "a substantial conversation of the president with journalists will take place, during which various topical and socially important subjects will be covered."

In particular, the topics of reforms in Ukraine, the situation in Donbas, energy security, tariff issues, economic stability, the fight against coronavirus pandemic, etc. will be raised during the press marathon.

"At the same time, such a format of the event will help avoid duplication of questions," the announcement says.

The event will be broadcast on the official Facebook page of the President and leading Ukrainian television channels.

Tags: #zelensky #press_marathon
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:36 25.11.2021
Zelensky announces construction of two new airports in eastern Ukraine, in Zakarpattia

Zelensky announces construction of two new airports in eastern Ukraine, in Zakarpattia

11:48 25.11.2021
Zelensky: we receive confirmation of economic feasibility of creating national air carrier

Zelensky: we receive confirmation of economic feasibility of creating national air carrier

11:22 25.11.2021
Zelensky announces creation of national air carrier

Zelensky announces creation of national air carrier

17:03 24.11.2021
Zelensky leads in presidential rating, in second round Razumkov defeats Zelensky

Zelensky leads in presidential rating, in second round Razumkov defeats Zelensky

14:49 19.11.2021
Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

09:29 18.11.2021
Ukraine ready to cut gas transit cost, provide its UGS facilities for strategic reserve – talk between Zelensky and von der Leyen

Ukraine ready to cut gas transit cost, provide its UGS facilities for strategic reserve – talk between Zelensky and von der Leyen

09:48 17.11.2021
Zelensky discusses strategic partnership with Erdogan

Zelensky discusses strategic partnership with Erdogan

18:58 16.11.2021
Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

10:44 12.11.2021
Ukraine's President discusses ensuring Saakashvili's rights with Georgian PM

Ukraine's President discusses ensuring Saakashvili's rights with Georgian PM

10:48 11.11.2021
Ukraine immune to 'psychological pressure' from Russia - Zelensky

Ukraine immune to 'psychological pressure' from Russia - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv ex-mayor Omelchenko dies

Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

Ukraine reports nearly 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia-occupation forces fire from mortars at positions of Ukrainian border guards near Maryinka checkpoint in Donbas

Ukraine registers 14,325 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

LATEST

Kyiv ex-mayor Omelchenko dies

Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

Ukraine reports nearly 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Kyiv with Sofia Kyivska enter five most instagrammable places with UNESCO sites - Tkachenko

NSDC calls march of opponents of vaccination Russian trace

Cabinet allocates UAH 34.6 mln to Justice Ministry to ensure convicted persons' rights to healthcare during COVID-19 pandemic

Crimean Prosecutor's Office initiates proceedings on massive illegal detention of Crimean Tatars in Simferopol on Nov 23

Ukrainian govt approves action plan to prevent abuse of excessive influence by oligarchs

Rada to convene in few hours if Russia attacks Ukraine – Korniyenko

Russia-occupation forces fire from mortars at positions of Ukrainian border guards near Maryinka checkpoint in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD