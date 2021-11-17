Facts

09:48 17.11.2021

Zelensky discusses strategic partnership with Erdogan

2 min read
Zelensky discusses strategic partnership with Erdogan

The issues of expanding cooperation were discussed in a telephone conversation by the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Zelensky praised Turkey's continued support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as active involvement in the work of a new international mechanism - the Crimea Platform, the press service of the Ukrainian president said on Wednesday morning.

Zelensky thanked the leader of Turkey for the expressed condolences over the death of Ukrainian soldiers in the east of our state.

The President of Ukraine paid special attention to the issue of dismissing Ukrainian citizens illegally detained by Russia.

Zelensky and Erdogan exchanged views on the security situation in the region, as well as on relevant initiatives to strengthen security in the Black Sea region.

The presidents discussed issues of cooperation in the defense sector. The parties stated that the strategic partnership is already strengthening the armed forces of the two countries. The implementation of a number of important projects in the aircraft construction and development of the Navy was noted, as well as the prospects for deepening such interaction.

The head of the Ukrainian state, in particular, informed Erdogan about the start of serial production of the An-178 transport aircraft.

"I invite Turkey to join the circle of its customers," Zelensky said.

The leaders noted their willingness to complete the preparation of an Agreement on a free trade area in the near future. Attention was also paid to the state of implementation of the agreements reached on a number of projects on the bilateral agenda, in particular, the construction of housing for representatives of the Crimean Tatar people. The parties discussed issues of interaction in the energy sector, among other things, ways to diversify the supply of energy resources.

The presidents agreed to hold the 10th anniversary meeting of the High-level Strategic Council in Kyiv in February 2022. It was noted that this important event should be preceded by thorough preparations, in particular, the holding of the second meeting of the Quadriga at the level of the foreign and defense ministers in December this year.

Tags: #zelensky #erdogan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:58 16.11.2021
Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

10:44 12.11.2021
Ukraine's President discusses ensuring Saakashvili's rights with Georgian PM

Ukraine's President discusses ensuring Saakashvili's rights with Georgian PM

10:48 11.11.2021
Ukraine immune to 'psychological pressure' from Russia - Zelensky

Ukraine immune to 'psychological pressure' from Russia - Zelensky

17:48 09.11.2021
Zelensky instructs to convene NSDC meeting on Wed, Nov 10

Zelensky instructs to convene NSDC meeting on Wed, Nov 10

12:10 09.11.2021
Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

13:46 06.11.2021
Zelensky honors memory of defenders of Kyiv on anniversary of liberation of Kyiv from Nazis

Zelensky honors memory of defenders of Kyiv on anniversary of liberation of Kyiv from Nazis

18:41 05.11.2021
Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

15:56 05.11.2021
Zelensky signs law on de-oligarchization

Zelensky signs law on de-oligarchization

12:35 03.11.2021
Kuleba: Zelensky didn't have time to speak at session of climate conference in Glasgow because of his meeting with Blinken

Kuleba: Zelensky didn't have time to speak at session of climate conference in Glasgow because of his meeting with Blinken

17:57 02.11.2021
Zelensky, US Secretary of State Blinken discuss military-defense cooperation between Kyiv and Washington

Zelensky, US Secretary of State Blinken discuss military-defense cooperation between Kyiv and Washington

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

'Red' level for COVID-19 established in Vinnytsia region from Nov 18

Germany condemns firing of Nevelske on Sunday

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD