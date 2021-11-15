Facts

10:43 15.11.2021

Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 11,219 recoveries and 442 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Monday.

"Over the past day, November 14, Ukraine has recorded 10,802 new cases of COVID-19 (including 764 children and 132 medical workers), while 97,373 persons have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 41,083 who have received their first shot and 56,290 who have completed their immunization. Also in the past 24 hours, 2,798 persons have been hospitalized, 442 have died, and 11,219 have recovered," the ministry said on the Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,228,441 coronavirus infections, including 2,642,459 recoveries and 77,147 deaths.

As of this date, 12,228,644 people in Ukraine have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 12,228,642 who have received their first shot and 8,722,235 who have completed their vaccination. As many as 20,950,877 shots have been administered to date.

