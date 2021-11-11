Facts

18:04 11.11.2021

Rozetka to develop in Uzbekistan, forming model to sell goods there from Ukraine's website

2 min read
Rozetka, the largest Ukrainian online marketplace, plans to develop in the regions of Uzbekistan, and is also developing a cross-board model that will make it possible to sell goods from the Ukrainian website to Uzbek customers and vice versa, Vladyslav Chechotkin, the founder and co-owner of Rozetka.ua, said

"Rozetka has been working in Uzbekistan for some time. As always, I am very careful in my forecasts, but it looks like the market of this 35 million-people country is very lively and we are developing even faster than we planned. There are already two points of delivery, free courier delivery is available in Tashkent. We plan to open four more points and go to the regions - we see a big request from Samarkand, Namangan, Andijan, Bukhara and Fergana," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Chechotkin, it is currently possible to buy electronic gadgets and household appliances on rozetka.uz, while clothing, household goods, and sporting goods should be launched soon.

"In general, we want to look at what the consumer needs and, based on this, supplement the assortment. Our team is also developing a cross-board model - then millions of goods from the Ukrainian website of Rozetka will become available to customers from Uzbekistan, and Uzbek goods will be able to enter Ukrainian market. In 2022, the market should also be launched," he said.

According to the expert, in Uzbekistan, everyone - from partners to the state - is interested in creating new jobs, the emergence of a big player.

Rozetka was founded in Kyiv in 2005 as an online store of electronics and household appliances. In the following years, the company transformed into a multi-category online marketplace.

Tags: #rozetka #uzbekistan
