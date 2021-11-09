Facts

17:48 09.11.2021

Zelensky instructs to convene NSDC meeting on Wed, Nov 10

Zelensky instructs to convene NSDC meeting on Wed, Nov 10

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov to organize a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in Kyiv on Wednesday, November 10.

"The President of Ukraine instructed Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov to organize a meeting of the NSDC of Ukraine (at the President's Office) in Kyiv at 15:00 on November 10, 2021. All members of the NSDC of Ukraine have been informed about the date, time and place of the meeting," the NSDC's press service said on Twitter.

The topics of the meeting are currently not reported.

