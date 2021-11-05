Facts

11:44 05.11.2021

SBI notifies Viktor Yanukovych of new suspicion as head of organized criminal group

1 min read
An investigator from the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), in agreement with a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), reported suspicion to ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych as the head of an organized criminal group, the SBI has reported.

"According to the investigation, the group included former officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All of them are suspected of committing grave and especially grave criminal offenses during the mass protests that took place in the center of Kyiv from February 18 to February 20, 2014," the press service of the SBI told Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #yanukovych #pgo
Interfax-Ukraine
