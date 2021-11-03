Facts

12:35 03.11.2021

Kuleba: Zelensky didn't have time to speak at session of climate conference in Glasgow because of his meeting with Blinken

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky did not have time to speak at the session of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow (UK) on reducing methane emissions at the time when he was announced by U.S. President's Special Envoy for Climate Affairs John Kerry, because he was at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"While all sorts of stories about Kerry's announcement of Ukraine's turn to speak, and Ukraine was absent in the hall, are being dispersed in the media, they do not tell you that it was at this time that the meeting of the President of Ukraine with Secretary of State Antony Blinken was taking place. And since it was very substantive and longstanding, they talked a lot, it's banal thing that just a floating schedule did not allow us to get into the hall on time. Trust me, it was an extremely important conversation, extremely useful and extremely confidential," Kuleba said live on Facebook on Wednesday.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine had warned the organizers that it was not in time for the President's speech, and the failure occurred not from Ukraine, but from the organizers of this event.

"Let's, as they say, carefully watch our hands. Who started to disperse the story that there seemed to be a scandal, the President of Ukraine was not present at the meeting when John Kerry was leading it and announced Ukraine's turn to speak? Russian media began to do this," the minister said.

Kuleba pointed out that on the sidelines of the conference, the President of Ukraine had a very good talk with both U.S. President Joseph Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Of course, the main topic of our conversation with them was the situation in Donbas and what we, together with our partners, can do to stop Russia, to force it to behave constructively in negotiations, as well as the issue of the energy security of our state. These are the topics that the President of Ukraine paid special attention to during his contacts," he said.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urged not to be involved in Russian provocations in this regard. "Let's not be in sucked all these Russian fakes and all their provocations, with the bile that they are actively sprinkling in the information space, trying to discredit Ukraine. There was nothing like that, a normal organizational moment," he added.

Kuleba also drew attention to the fact that during the climate conference in Glasgow, the President of Ukraine held 13 bilateral meetings and contacts.

