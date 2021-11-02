Facts

12:52 02.11.2021

Court imposes new measure of restraint on Medvedchuk in form of personal recognizance on first episode of suspicion

Court imposes new measure of restraint on Medvedchuk in form of personal recognizance on first episode of suspicion

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv extended the measure of restraint for MP Viktor Medvedchuk on the episode of treason and attempted looting of national values, imposing personal obligations on the suspect.

The court made such a decision on Tuesday, sustaining the motion to choose a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance.

"I see no grounds for choosing any measure of restraint for me in this case," Medvedchuk told reporters at the end of the meeting, calling the election of a measure of restraint unlawful and politically motivated.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said that the maximum period of stay of a suspect under round-the-clock house arrest in this criminal proceeding, six months, has ended, so its further extension is impossible.

"The only preventive measure that the prosecution can petition for is a personal obligation with the imposition of duties on the suspect. On November 2, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv will consider the relevant petition of the prosecutors," the PGO said.

A preventive measure in the form of a personal obligation involves arriving at each request of the pretrial investigation agency, prosecutor or court, not leaving Kyiv and the region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court, informing the investigator, prosecutor or court about a change in his place of residence and/or place of work.

