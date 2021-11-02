Facts

10:42 02.11.2021

Ukraine reports 19,455 new COVID-19 cases, 700 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 19,455 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), 12,639 recoveries, and 700 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, there were 19,455 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,263 children and 339 medical workers. Coronavirus vaccines were administered to 273,307 people, including 207,877 who received their first shot and 65,630 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 3,188 persons have been hospitalized, 700 have died, and 12,639 have recovered," the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2.956 million coronavirus infections, including 2.455 million recoveries and 68,727 deaths.

Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 10.454 million people have been inoculated. Of them, 10.454 million have received their first shot of a vaccine, and 7.515 million are fully vaccinated and have received two shots of the vaccine, of them two people received one vaccine shot abroad. A total of 17.969 million shots have been administered.

