Ukraine intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65% ​​until 2030 – Zelensky

Ukraine intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65% ​​until 2030, and to achieve climate neutrality after 2060, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Ukraine ratified the Paris Agreement one of the first in Europe. [...] Our goals by 2030 are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65%. And no later than 2060, achieve climate neutrality," Zelensky said, speaking at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow (United Kingdom).

He said that Ukraine currently ranks fourth among 45 parties to the UN Framework Convention in terms of emission reductions.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine supports a number of climate conference initiatives, in particular, the Declaration of Forest and Land Use.

"Access to reliable and long-term climate finance is important for us, especially within the Green Climate Fund," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

COP26 started in Glasgow on October 31 and will run until November 12. Representatives from nearly 200 countries are expected to attend.

