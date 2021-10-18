Facts

09:41 18.10.2021

Saakashvili's doctor warns of his health's deterioration but yet sees no need for urgent action

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's health is deteriorating on the 17th day of his hunger strike in a prison cell, his personal physician Nikoloz Kipshidze told reporters on Sunday.

"His health is deteriorating, which was quite predictable, but Mikhail Saakashvili is not planning to end the hunger strike, and he's is morally strong," Kipshidze said.

"It is hard for him to move about. He has severe paleness on his face, but there's no need for any urgent medical intervention right now," he said.

Saakashvili secretly arrived in Georgia on September 29. He was detained in Tbilisi on October 1. At present, the former Georgian president is in prison in the city of Rustavi.

Several criminal cases have been opened against Saakashvili in Georgia. Representatives of the Georgian authorities have repeatedly promised to apprehend him once he has crossed the border. Saakashvili said that his detention is illegal, and the charges brought against him fabricated.

