Medvedchuk suspected of high treason, aiding terrorist organization's activities

A MP of Ukraine has been suspected of high treason and aiding the activities of a terrorist organization due to his involvement in the illegal supply of coal to the occupied territory, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on her Facebook page on Friday.

The statement does not indicate the MP's name, but, as it became known to the agency, it is about representative of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary faction Viktor Medvedchuk.

Earlier, MP Renat Kuzmin said that the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) intends to hand over a new suspicion to Medvedchuk in order to arrest him.