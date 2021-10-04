Facts

20:34 04.10.2021

Saakashvili has been in Georgia for about a week - prosecutors

1 min read
Saakashvili has been in Georgia for about a week - prosecutors

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been in Georgia since September 29, as seen from a report by Georgian prosecutors.

As part of an investigation into Saakashvili's illegal border crossing, the prosecution on Monday brought charges against Zurab and Shalva Tsotsoria, who reportedly drove Saakashvili from Poti to a village in the province of Samegrelo.

"After Saakashvili illegally crossed the border on September 29, 2021, the detained transported him on their car to a previously planned location, a village in the region of Samegrelo, from where Saakashvili headed for Tbilisi and was temporarily accommodated at the apartment of Elguja Tsomaya," the prosecutorial report says.

Media have said earlier that the father and son of the Tsotsoria family are workers of the Poti port.

Saakashvili was detained at Tsomaya's apartment in Tbilisi on October 1. He is currently being held at a jail in the city of Rustavi. Tsomaya has also been arrested.

Georgia earlier declared Saakashvili wanted as a person convicted in absentia in several criminal cases and treated as a suspect in some others. Georgian authorities have warned repeatedly that he would be detained immediately once over the border.

Tags: #georgia #saakashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:54 04.10.2021
Ukrainian consul visits Saakashvili, his condition is satisfactory – MFA

Ukrainian consul visits Saakashvili, his condition is satisfactory – MFA

16:16 04.10.2021
Opposition rally demanding Saakashvili's release being held outside prison in Rustavi

Opposition rally demanding Saakashvili's release being held outside prison in Rustavi

13:52 02.10.2021
Foreign Ministry asks Georgia to allow consul of Ukraine to Saakashvili

Foreign Ministry asks Georgia to allow consul of Ukraine to Saakashvili

11:49 02.10.2021
Saakashvili is citizen of Ukraine, Foreign Ministry to provide him with necessary support - Kuleba

Saakashvili is citizen of Ukraine, Foreign Ministry to provide him with necessary support - Kuleba

19:12 01.10.2021
Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

16:14 01.10.2021
Georgian Interior Ministry denies Saakashvili's arrival

Georgian Interior Ministry denies Saakashvili's arrival

10:47 01.10.2021
Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

15:39 27.08.2021
Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

19:01 29.07.2021
Saakashvili presents principles of deregulation of SMEs in Ukraine

Saakashvili presents principles of deregulation of SMEs in Ukraine

09:27 19.07.2021
Zelensky to visit Georgia to sign Declaration of Associated Trio summit, take part in Batumi International Conference

Zelensky to visit Georgia to sign Declaration of Associated Trio summit, take part in Batumi International Conference

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Extraordinary Rada meeting scheduled for Thursday – Razumkov

Kuleba: Meeting of Commission on strategic Ukraine-U.S. partnership to be held at late October - first half of November

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

Foreign Ministry asks Georgia to allow consul of Ukraine to Saakashvili

LATEST

Wizz Air resumes Kyiv-Katowice, Kyiv-Naples and Odesa-Abu Dhabi flights

Medical company Adonis starts developing franchise network

Razumkov: I don't plan to collect signatures for Zelensky's impeachment

Foreign ambassadors in Ukraine 'enjoy luxury that Ukrainian ambassadors deprived of in their countries' – Kuleba

Extraordinary Rada meeting scheduled for Thursday – Razumkov

Breakthrough decisions regarding practical integration of Ukraine to be adopted at Ukraine-EU summit – FM

European integration is tool to strengthen Ukraine now, not goal – Kuleba

Kuleba: Meeting of Commission on strategic Ukraine-U.S. partnership to be held at late October - first half of November

Zelensky says expects his possible meeting with Putin to be resultative

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD