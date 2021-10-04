Saakashvili has been in Georgia for about a week - prosecutors

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been in Georgia since September 29, as seen from a report by Georgian prosecutors.

As part of an investigation into Saakashvili's illegal border crossing, the prosecution on Monday brought charges against Zurab and Shalva Tsotsoria, who reportedly drove Saakashvili from Poti to a village in the province of Samegrelo.

"After Saakashvili illegally crossed the border on September 29, 2021, the detained transported him on their car to a previously planned location, a village in the region of Samegrelo, from where Saakashvili headed for Tbilisi and was temporarily accommodated at the apartment of Elguja Tsomaya," the prosecutorial report says.

Media have said earlier that the father and son of the Tsotsoria family are workers of the Poti port.

Saakashvili was detained at Tsomaya's apartment in Tbilisi on October 1. He is currently being held at a jail in the city of Rustavi. Tsomaya has also been arrested.

Georgia earlier declared Saakashvili wanted as a person convicted in absentia in several criminal cases and treated as a suspect in some others. Georgian authorities have warned repeatedly that he would be detained immediately once over the border.