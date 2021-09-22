Facts

10:14 22.09.2021

Zelensky, Erdogan discuss FTA, military-technical cooperation at meeting in NYC

2 min read
During his working visit to New York City in the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, discussed issues of military-technical cooperation, free trade area (FTA) and the security situation in the Black Sea region.

"During the meeting with my friend Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we discussed the whole spectrum of Ukraine-Turkey cooperation - from the free trade area to the military-technical cooperation. Our relations are becoming more concrete and filled with practical projects," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Zelensky thanked the Turkish leader for his firm position on the non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, expressed during his speech at the UN General Assembly session. Also, the President of Ukraine thanked for the support of the Crimea Platform, the President's Office reported on its official website.

It is noted that the leaders of the countries paid attention to the issue of the release of the illegally detained Crimean Tatars and considered the issue of maintaining a stable security situation in the Black Sea region.

"Zelensky noted the strategic nature of Ukrainian-Turkish relations and the importance of building up the pace of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic, military-technical and humanitarian spheres. In particular, the issues of interaction in the energy sector in the context of diversifying energy carriers were discussed," the message reads.

The presidents agreed to intensify work on completing the process of concluding an Agreement on a free trade area between Ukraine and Turkey.

In addition, Erdogan accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine for the 10th meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council.

