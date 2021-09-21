Turkey declares non-recognition of elections to Russian Duma held in occupied Crimea

Turkey does not recognize the results of the Russian parliamentary elections, which took place on September 17-19 in the occupied Crimea, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"Turkey still supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea. Accordingly, the results of the elections to the State Duma of Russia, held on September 17-19, 2021, also in Crimea, in relation to Crimea, have no legal force for Turkey," Spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç said.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of State announced the non-recognition of the holding of the Russian parliamentary elections on September 17-19 in the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia.