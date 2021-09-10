Facts

12:10 10.09.2021

Kuleba: Ukraine actively shaping new architecture of regional, global security

Kuleba: Ukraine actively shaping new architecture of regional, global security

The Crimea Platform, initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, is a new tool for the formation of regional and global security, which meets the goals of the Strategy of Ukraine's Foreign Policy Activity, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Our state is creating new alliances and actively forming a new architecture of global and regional security. The Crimea Platform, the Lublin Triangle with Poland and Lithuania, the Associated Trio with Georgia and Moldova, Quadriga with Turkey - these are all completely new instruments, thanks to which Ukraine emphasizes its leadership role and increases our authority in the world arena. We no longer wait for decisions and signals from others, we do not 'sit back' on the sidelines, but act proactively," Kuleba said, speaking at the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

He recalled that 47 countries and international organizations took part in the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform, which testifies to the unprecedented mobilization of the world community in support of Ukraine and the creation of the first real mechanism that leads to the de-occupation of the peninsula.

"Defending Crimea, we are defending the independent path of Ukraine, our conciliarity and the right to independently decide our fate. The battle for Crimea is a battle for Ukraine," the minister said.

According to Kuleba, the refusal to actively de-occupy Crimea will lead to the loss of Ukraine's sovereignty and become a failure on the historic "test of maturity."

"That is why the de-occupation of the peninsula will be a priority for Ukraine's international activities, my work and the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until we return Crimea," he stressed.

The minister also recalled the systemic violations of human rights by Russia in the occupied Crimea, illegal searches and arrests of the Crimean Tatar community and activists.

"Moscow's reaction indicates that the Crimea Platform poses a real threat to Russia's intentions to continue the occupation. The Kremlin has taken direct revenge and intimidation. Such emotional actions confirm the moral defeat of Moscow, and the number of participants in the Crimea Platform - the defeat of its diplomacy," he said.

Kuleba specified that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, together with foreign partners, is actively working on the immediate release of Nariman Dzhelyal and other representatives of the Crimean Tatar people, all the prisoners of the Kremlin.

"The pain and suffering of our compatriots, their families is very difficult. But Russia will not be able to intimidate or stop us. The Crimean platform is an unconditional victory for Ukraine," he stressed.

Tags: #kuleba #crimea_platform
Interfax-Ukraine
