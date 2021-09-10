Qatar Airways plane evacuates Ukrainian woman with child from Afghanistan – MFA

Qatar Airways plane has evacuated a Ukrainian woman with a child from Afghanistan, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said.

"On September 9, the first commercial flight took off from Kabul International Airport after the transfer of power in Afghanistan to the Taliban. Qatar Airways took out more than a hundred people. The vast majority are foreigners. On behalf of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Ministry agreed with the Qatari side on the possibility of evacuating Ukrainian citizens on this flight. Our Embassy in Tajikistan offered Ukrainians in Afghanistan to leave for Doha and then return to Ukraine by commercial airlines. Only two Ukrainians agreed: a mother and her minor child," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

He noted that according to the agreement, the Qatari side provided their transportation to Doha and temporary accommodation in Qatar free of charge.

"The flight arrived in Doha at 20:00 yesterday. Citizens underwent PCR testing and are awaiting results. In case of negative results, they will be able to return to Ukraine in the near future. Today, a consul is to visit our citizens to provide them with the necessary consular assistance," added Nikolenko.