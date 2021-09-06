Facts

11:56 06.09.2021

Monastyrsky: I coordinate key issues of Interior Ministry directly with President

2 min read
Monastyrsky: I coordinate key issues of Interior Ministry directly with President

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky has said that he personally discusses all key issues of the ministry's work with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering a question about communication with the President's Office, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said: "I will reveal a secret, the inner workings of our communication. When I was offered to head the Ministry of Internal Affairs, this proposal was made by the President personally. My counter request was that I would also like to discuss key projects and processes personally with the President."

"I can confirm that during these approximately 50 days in office, I have the opportunity to discuss all key issues specifically with the president and prime minister," added Monastrysky.

According to him, in general, communication with the Office of the President takes place, as a rule, at the level of the head of the police or the deputy head of the police on coordination issues for which the Office of the President is responsible.

"The issues that are key - and such issues pass through the minister - I coordinate directly with the president," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Tags: #zelensky #monastyrsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:12 06.09.2021
Chief of National Police Klymenko remains in my team - Monastyrsky

Chief of National Police Klymenko remains in my team - Monastyrsky

14:33 06.09.2021
Interior Minister on mass protest rallies: There can be no indulgences to any social or political movement

Interior Minister on mass protest rallies: There can be no indulgences to any social or political movement

11:15 06.09.2021
Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

10:21 06.09.2021
Interior Minister Monastyrsky: I am not supporter of radical division of Interior Ministry, this is wrong approach for security

Interior Minister Monastyrsky: I am not supporter of radical division of Interior Ministry, this is wrong approach for security

17:15 04.09.2021
Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

15:04 03.09.2021
Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

14:16 03.09.2021
Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

13:52 03.09.2021
Zelensky invites Google, Microsoft and Amazon to build data centers in Ukraine – MP

Zelensky invites Google, Microsoft and Amazon to build data centers in Ukraine – MP

13:28 03.09.2021
Ukraine cannot introduce dual citizenship now due to Russian passport issuance in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine cannot introduce dual citizenship now due to Russian passport issuance in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

10:12 03.09.2021
Zelensky hopes dynamics of Apple's development, pace of its digitalization to help create success story for the company in Ukraine

Zelensky hopes dynamics of Apple's development, pace of its digitalization to help create success story for the company in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to move to 'yellow' zone soon

Russia's refusal to release detained people is ground to toughen intl sanctions – minister Reznikov

Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

LATEST

Ukraine to move to 'yellow' zone soon

President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

Dutch court resumes hearings in case of downed MH17: victims' relatives to appeal to court

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

Russia's refusal to release detained people is ground to toughen intl sanctions – minister Reznikov

Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD