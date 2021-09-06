Monastyrsky: I coordinate key issues of Interior Ministry directly with President

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky has said that he personally discusses all key issues of the ministry's work with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering a question about communication with the President's Office, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said: "I will reveal a secret, the inner workings of our communication. When I was offered to head the Ministry of Internal Affairs, this proposal was made by the President personally. My counter request was that I would also like to discuss key projects and processes personally with the President."

"I can confirm that during these approximately 50 days in office, I have the opportunity to discuss all key issues specifically with the president and prime minister," added Monastrysky.

According to him, in general, communication with the Office of the President takes place, as a rule, at the level of the head of the police or the deputy head of the police on coordination issues for which the Office of the President is responsible.

"The issues that are key - and such issues pass through the minister - I coordinate directly with the president," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.