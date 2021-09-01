United States to provide Ukraine with innovative medicine for COVID-19 worth almost $20 mln

Ukraine will receive innovative medicines for coronavirus (COVID-19) with a total value of about $20 million as humanitarian aid from the U.S. government, according to the website of the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

According to the report, some 20,000 bottles of Bamlanivimab and 40,000 bottles of Etessevimab have already been packed into cargo and are being transported to the airport for shipment to Ukraine. The lot will soon be delivered to the country and transported to the regions by charitable foundations.

"The U.S. government, together with the manufacturer, will provide us with innovative medicines against COVID-19 as humanitarian aid. They are already registered with the FDA and are recommended for patients with mild to moderate severity, especially those at risk of becoming severe," the Health Minister Viktor Liashko comments on the agreement.

According to the statement, the medicines act directly on the virus, they bind to the adhesion proteins of the virus, preventing penetration into the cell and subsequent reproduction, accelerate the recovery of patients and prevent the occurrence of complications.