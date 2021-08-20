Zelensky: As Nord Stream 2 not launched yet, Ukraine to actively protect its interests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that as long as Nord Stream 2 is not launched, Ukraine will actively negotiate to protect its interests, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

"To build a gas pipeline is one thing and to launch it is another, it takes time. It is necessary to comply with international law and international energy standards. Guarantees must also be considered. We will use this time to protect our own interests," Zelensky said in an interview with journalists from Washington Post, Liberation, Funke Media, Novoe Vremya and Novaya Gazeta.

The Head of State noted that the Nord Stream 2 is among the priorities on the agenda of his meeting with U.S. President Joseph Biden in Washington.

According to him, even after the construction of this pipeline, it is likely that it will not start functioning.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine would lose about $2 billion a year due to the termination of gas transit through its territory. In addition, gas prices may rise for Ukrainian consumers, as less fuel will be transported through the Ukrainian pipeline.

"Nord Stream 2 is a weapon. Moscow may create a shortage of supplies in the gas market and thus raise the price. In today's world, it is not necessary to buy machine guns to damage the country. You can just use economic instruments," the Head of State said.

As reported, Zelensky suggests that German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, after a visit to Russia, may arrive in Kyiv with some guarantees of energy security for Ukraine.