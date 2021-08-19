Facts

13:43 19.08.2021

EC decides on mutual recognition of digital COVID certificates issued by Ukraine, EU

The European Commission (EC) has decided on the mutual recognition of digital certificates of vaccination against coronavirus infection COVID-19 issued by Ukraine and the EU, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"Today, the European Commission has made a decision on the mutual recognition of digital COVID certificates issued by Ukraine and the EU. This document can be obtained from Diia for those Ukrainians who have completed a full course of vaccination. The Ukrainian digital COVID certificate allows free travel to the European Union and is now recognized for presentation within the EU countries," wrote Shmyhal on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the decision of the European Commission testifies to high confidence in Ukraine.

Tags: #eu #covid #certificate
